-$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.80). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of ($3.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($5.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.32) to ($3.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. 542,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,828,207. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

