$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.85. CDW posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $168.06 on Tuesday. CDW has a 52-week low of $105.41 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.34 and a 200 day moving average of $150.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in CDW by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in CDW by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 12,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in CDW by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 183,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after buying an additional 41,648 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in CDW by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 88,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

