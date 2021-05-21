$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on AVY shares. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,836. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $103.12 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

