$10.36 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report $10.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the highest is $11.90 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,700%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $55.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $103.29 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09.

Several brokerages have commented on URGN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. 1,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $30.89.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

