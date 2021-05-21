$101.71 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce sales of $101.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.22 million and the highest is $103.78 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $65.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $388.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $397.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $445.90 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,155 shares of company stock worth $7,639,716. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at about $25,883,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 252,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,330. The company has a market cap of $833.42 million, a P/E ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

