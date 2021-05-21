10,453 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FROG opened at $38.80 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

FROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

