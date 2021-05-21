$11.44 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report sales of $11.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.77 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $10.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.75 billion to $47.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.35 billion to $54.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Progressive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after purchasing an additional 540,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $995,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $102.04 on Friday. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.