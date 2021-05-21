$11.44 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report sales of $11.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.77 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $10.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.75 billion to $47.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.35 billion to $54.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Progressive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after purchasing an additional 540,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $995,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $102.04 on Friday. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

