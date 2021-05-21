11,500 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.63.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.