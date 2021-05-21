1,155,353 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,155,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.43% of AbCellera Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. On average, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ABCL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.