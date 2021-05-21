1,160 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $188.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $135.16 and a 1-year high of $192.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

