1,234 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

