13,586 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of BAC opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

