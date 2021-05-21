14,600 Shares in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASAI. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.

ASAI stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.75. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

