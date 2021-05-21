$191.51 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report sales of $191.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.72 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $178.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $769.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $781.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $804.42 million, with estimates ranging from $769.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

HTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after buying an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 665,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,996. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

