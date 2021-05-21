1inch (1INCH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $178.63 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. 1inch has a total market cap of $500.47 million and approximately $178.63 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1inch has traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for $2.99 or 0.00008163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00068198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.43 or 0.00980935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00096215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.80 or 0.08396985 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,329,996 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

