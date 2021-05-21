1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Hits $3.43 on Major Exchanges

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $411,718.46 and $383,534.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00008559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00071705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.00405502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00221469 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.46 or 0.00971584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00033177 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

