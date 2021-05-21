$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the highest is $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.67. 2,626,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of -376.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

