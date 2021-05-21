$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the lowest is $2.69 billion. FOX reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $12.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

FOX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,304. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

