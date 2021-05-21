$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the highest is $3.05 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $13.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $14.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after buying an additional 1,641,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after buying an additional 359,667 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

