20,741 Shares in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IDV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 486,513 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

