2,101 Shares in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,739,000 after purchasing an additional 126,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGBN. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

