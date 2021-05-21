21,985 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,985 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 429,824 shares of company stock worth $58,079,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $125.25 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

