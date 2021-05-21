2,397 Shares in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10,322.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 676,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,285,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,262,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 141,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,072,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.15.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

