2,397 Shares in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10,322.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 676,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,285,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,262,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 141,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,072,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.15.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

