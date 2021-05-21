24,065 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Purchased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after buying an additional 344,302 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Hess by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 90,273 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Hess by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 118,586 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Hess by 62.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,303,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $9,212,490.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,060,892 shares of company stock valued at $82,100,349. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.