$25.93 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will post $25.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.85 million to $26.70 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $24.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $108.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.08 million to $112.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $133.57 million, with estimates ranging from $129.54 million to $136.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 161,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,164. The stock has a market cap of $529.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $26.98.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

