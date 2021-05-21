2,711 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after buying an additional 184,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,498,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

