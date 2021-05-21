283 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,698 shares of company stock worth $958,258. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO opened at $177.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.07 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

