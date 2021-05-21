2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TWOU. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Shares of TWOU opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. 2U has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of 2U by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 21.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of 2U by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

