$329.51 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post $329.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.40 million and the highest is $341.40 million. SunPower reported sales of $352.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. SunPower’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,120 shares of company stock valued at $12,901,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.