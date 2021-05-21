36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Shares Down 0.8%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. 45,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 408,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The firm has a market cap of $94.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 28.36% and a negative net margin of 26.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of 36Kr as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

