3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “3D Systems’ latest financial results reflect robust performance from the healthcare division amid coronavirus-led disruptions. Revenues benefited from robust healthcare performance driven by strong dental and medical applications end-market. Moreover, rebound in customer activity following pandemic-related shutdowns is a positive. Cost structure by trimming cost of sales and operating expenses will boost margins over the long run. Moreover, the strategic move of selling Cimatron and GibbsCAM software businesses will help 3D Systems utilize its resources on more profitable additive manufacturing part. Nevertheless, industrial division is still witnessing weakness as demand is yet to fully recover from pandemic-induced economic and business disruptions. Additionally, unfavorable sales mix and increased investments are hurting margins.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

DDD traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 251,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,636,460. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $596,787 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

