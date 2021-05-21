$432.41 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report sales of $432.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.30 million to $435.52 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $293.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,114,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,436 shares of company stock worth $3,464,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $136.54. The stock had a trading volume of 600,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,250. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $104.54 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

