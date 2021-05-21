$45.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report $45.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.04 billion and the lowest is $43.52 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $37.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $191.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.13 billion to $194.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $204.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $198.25 billion to $207.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.92 on Thursday, hitting $383.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,850. The stock has a market cap of $169.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

