$453.88 Million in Sales Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will post sales of $453.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.00 million and the lowest is $451.75 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $439.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

MAXR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,471. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $58.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

