4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

FDMT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 63,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,567. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. On average, equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,396,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,218,000.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

