$7.95 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report $7.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.34 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.46 billion to $33.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.8% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in SAP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.17. 473,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

