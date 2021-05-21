70 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $472.66 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $641.08 and a 200-day moving average of $555.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3,938.83 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total transaction of $2,138,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

