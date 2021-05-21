$72.25 Million in Sales Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce $72.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. EXFO reported sales of $66.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $290.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $290.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $309.20 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. EXFO has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $209.10 million, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in EXFO in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EXFO in the first quarter worth about $3,996,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

