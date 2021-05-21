73,145 Shares in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Bought by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000.

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $17.29 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

