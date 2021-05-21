75,991 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in American International Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of AIG opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

