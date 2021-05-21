888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn Acquires 26,000 Shares

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 392.60 ($5.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 409.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 326.92. 888 Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 129.80 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

Get 888 alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. 888’s payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on 888 shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 888 to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on 888 to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.