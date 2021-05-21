914 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $234.99 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.47 and a one year high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

