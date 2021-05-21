9,260 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

RTX stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 47,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $87.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

