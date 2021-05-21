9,295 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. American Express makes up about 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $160.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

