$94.08 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to report $94.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $87.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $60.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $389.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $401.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $456.11 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $472.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Perion Network stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.