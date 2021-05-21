9,617 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Acquired by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Assurant by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Assurant by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Assurant by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant stock opened at $156.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.35 and a 200-day moving average of $138.65. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $163.24.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

