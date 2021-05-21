9,912 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.