A. Sinclair Dunlop Sells 5,773 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $277,681.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A. Sinclair Dunlop also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 226,600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.