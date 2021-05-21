Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,942 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day moving average of $116.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

