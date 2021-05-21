AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,731,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $295,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $117.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The stock has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

