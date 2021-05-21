AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,731,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $295,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ABBV opened at $117.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The stock has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.
In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
